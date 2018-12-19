Genomic Health (GHDX) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

GHDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Genomic Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of GHDX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.13. 39,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,712.52 and a beta of 0.40. Genomic Health has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. Genomic Health’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genomic Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genomic Health news, insider James J. Vaughn sold 3,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $255,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Frederic Pla sold 1,500 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $98,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,735,271 shares of company stock valued at $133,880,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHDX. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genomic Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Genomic Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

