Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,754,401 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the November 15th total of 8,315,488 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,919,161 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNW. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 123.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

GNW stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Genworth Financial has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Genworth Financial will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

