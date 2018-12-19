Gerdau (GGB) Shares Gap Up to $3.81

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $3.81. Gerdau shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 9740531 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. HSBC raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gerdau in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Gerdau alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gerdau SA will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Growth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 13,096,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,417,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,615 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 667.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,844,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,807,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/gerdau-ggb-shares-gap-up-to-3-81.html.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.