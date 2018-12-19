Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Holdings Increased by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.0% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 693,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,098,000 after buying an additional 53,152 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $708,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 39.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 169,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $139,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $3,902,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $239,408,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,939,500 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $66.69. 1,117,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,090,156. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.27 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho set a $94.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

