GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GSK. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Societe Generale set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,530.34 ($20.00).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,448.20 ($18.92) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.53).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

