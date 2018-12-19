Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 46.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 405,391 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,895 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $48,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $1,205,000. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 67.6% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,955 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the third quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 42,394 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.96.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $78.48 and a one year high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $113,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,849.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 7,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $670,291.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,983,551.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,950 shares of company stock worth $8,818,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/glenmede-trust-co-na-raises-stake-in-electronic-arts-inc-ea.html.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.