Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 134,549 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 797,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 134,549 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $52,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $73.89.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 35,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $2,453,316.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 22,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $1,404,135.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,983.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,139 shares of company stock worth $9,110,863 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $75.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Argus set a $80.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

