Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 17,935 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,935 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $50,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $60.30 and a twelve month high of $89.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.34 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $92.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.10.

In other news, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $252,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $598,899.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,779 shares of company stock worth $1,701,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

