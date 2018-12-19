Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was downgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE GMRE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 197,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,753. The company has a market capitalization of $199.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Medical REIT news, major shareholder Zh Usa, Llc purchased 1,111,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,010,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 143,401 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,158,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

