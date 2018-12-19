Golar LNG (GLNG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.42

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 143854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

GLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $123.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.58 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 27.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

