Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $275,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $59.45.

