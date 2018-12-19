Goldman Sachs Group Cuts BAE Systems (BA) Price Target to GBX 635

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its target price decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 791 ($10.34) to GBX 635 ($8.30) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.18% from the stock’s current price.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 505 ($6.60) in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 695 ($9.08) to GBX 625 ($8.17) in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 663.18 ($8.67).

BA stock opened at GBX 453 ($5.92) on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 533.50 ($6.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 682.50 ($8.92).

In related news, insider Alan Garwood sold 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18), for a total value of £64,791 ($84,660.92).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

