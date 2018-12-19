Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,669,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.63% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $5,531,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 127,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,317,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 935.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 32,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 10,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.27.

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.76. 44,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,615. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $166.53 and a fifty-two week high of $275.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

