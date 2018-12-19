Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €10.40 Price Target for E.On (EOAN)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.40 ($12.09) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Commerzbank set a €11.70 ($13.60) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.27 ($11.94).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €8.95 ($10.41) on Tuesday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

