Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for UniCredit (UCG)

UniCredit (BIT:UCG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

UCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.51) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.71 ($19.43).

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

