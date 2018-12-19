Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $102.93 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $85.14 and a one year high of $130.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $155.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $1,670,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,349.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $3,341,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,345,881.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,452,970. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 165.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.