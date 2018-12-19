Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $13.75 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 807.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $97.68 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $164.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,190.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,386 shares of company stock valued at $9,793,499. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

