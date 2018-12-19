Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pwmco LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4,874.4% in the third quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 601,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 589,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 593,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,218 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $613,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $16,715,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 41.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.67. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,245.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Vertical Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/graphic-packaging-holding-gpk-shares-bought-by-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.