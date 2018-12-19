Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $858,000 Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 81.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 72,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $291,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 85.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 85,248 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,742,000 after acquiring an additional 63,973 shares during the period.

Shares of REET stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $26.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a $0.2473 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

