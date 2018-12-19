Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.77

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.77 and last traded at $47.86, with a volume of 24868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Southern Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $694.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $57.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 26.65%. Equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $87,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $70,593.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $88,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

