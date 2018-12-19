Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Navient Corp (NAVI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,061 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 137,502 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,937,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,301,000 after buying an additional 799,292 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.74, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.11. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $15.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. Navient had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on Navient and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

