Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.20 Million Holdings in GameStop Corp. (GME)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of GameStop worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 23,103.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. GameStop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded GameStop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

