Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRBK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.82. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blake purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,922.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,500,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 61.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,718,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 654,853 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 59.5% during the third quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 756,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

