Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 245 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000.

IVV stock opened at $255.62 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.71 and a one year high of $296.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $1.4421 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

