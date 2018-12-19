Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,825 Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (ROBO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NASDAQ:ROBO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROBO. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,537,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of ROBO stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.09 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

