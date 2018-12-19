Griffin Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,395,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,527,000 after purchasing an additional 393,987 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,542,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,851,000 after purchasing an additional 318,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,863,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,452,000 after purchasing an additional 482,980 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,971,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,961,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,841,000 after purchasing an additional 272,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.51. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Chairman David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $2,314,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,180,798 shares in the company, valued at $91,110,373.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $289,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,051,680.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,463. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

