GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

GRFS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GRIFOLS S A/S from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Santander upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of GRFS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.58. 503,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,851. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Opus Point Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 32.2% in the third quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 23.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the third quarter valued at $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

