Ground Rents Income Fund PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.98 (GRIO)

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GRIO stock remained flat at $GBX 110.50 ($1.44) on Wednesday. 423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,808. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 114 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 142 ($1.86).

About Ground Rents Income Fund

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

