GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 29,608 Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDEV. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $234.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

