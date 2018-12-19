GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $663,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Stock

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 9,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. First Western Capital Management Co increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% during the second quarter. First Western Capital Management Co now owns 6,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 38,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 11,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.06.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,295 shares in the company, valued at $11,654,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas J. May sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $343,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,900. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MMP opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $75.82. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

