GTX (GTXI) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised GTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered GTX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. GTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. GTX has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GTX will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTXI. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in GTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GTX by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 220,114 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in GTX by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 467,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 75,539 shares during the last quarter. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GTX

GTx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and prostate cancer. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, SUI, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and selective androgen receptor degraders to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer.

