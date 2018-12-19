GTY Technology (GTYHU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.10

GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYHU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GTY Technology stock. Pacific Grove Capital LP boosted its holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYHU) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GTY Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTYHU)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc is a blank check company. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the business combination). The Company seeks to complete its initial business combination with a company or business that may be financially unstable or in its early stages of development or growth.

