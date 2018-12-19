Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GNTY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

GNTY opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $349.80 million and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $37.36.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 53.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $112,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 53.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.