Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

LON:GKP opened at GBX 169.60 ($2.22) on Tuesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of GBX 86.25 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.74 ($1.71).

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

