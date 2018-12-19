GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Stock Price Down 5.3%

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $110.81 and last traded at $112.81. 620,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 452,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price (up from $181.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $197.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $211.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.16.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($0.28). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 50.93% and a negative net margin of 1,574.21%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth $109,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 7.0% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 34,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the third quarter valued at $2,745,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the third quarter valued at $3,390,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/gw-pharmaceuticals-plc-gwph-stock-price-down-5-3.html.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.