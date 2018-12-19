Halloween Coin Trading 73.1% Higher This Week (HALLO)

Halloween Coin (CURRENCY:HALLO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Halloween Coin has traded 73.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Halloween Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Halloween Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Halloween Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.10 or 0.01976480 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006447 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005940 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000640 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001802 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Halloween Coin Profile

Halloween Coin (HALLO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2016. Halloween Coin’s total supply is 264,678,458 coins.

Halloween Coin Coin Trading

Halloween Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halloween Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halloween Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halloween Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

