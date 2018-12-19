Harvest Minerals Ltd (LON:HMI) rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.90 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.85 ($0.13). Approximately 524,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 668,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.15 ($0.12).

WARNING: “Harvest Minerals (HMI) Trading Up 7.7%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/harvest-minerals-hmi-trading-up-7-7.html.

About Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited explores for and develops potash and phosphate projects in Brazil. It has four principal fertilizer projects, such as the Arapua Fertilizer project, the Sergi Potash project, the Capela Potash project, and the Mandacaru Phosphate project. The company was formerly known as Triumph Tin Limited and changed its name to Harvest Minerals Limited in December 2014.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.