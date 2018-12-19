HD Supply (HDS) PT Lowered to $48.00

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HDS. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $37.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $46.29.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 38.09%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HD Supply will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph J. Deangelo bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $1,849,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 292,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 621,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $26,321,726.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 53.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in HD Supply by 7.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in HD Supply by 4.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in HD Supply by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

