Head-To-Head Analysis: Golfgear International (MCHA) and Monster Beverage (MNST)

Golfgear International (OTCMKTS:MCHA) and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of Monster Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Monster Beverage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Golfgear International and Monster Beverage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golfgear International 0 0 0 0 N/A Monster Beverage 2 4 10 1 2.59

Monster Beverage has a consensus target price of $62.38, suggesting a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Monster Beverage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monster Beverage is more favorable than Golfgear International.

Volatility and Risk

Golfgear International has a beta of -3.64, indicating that its stock price is 464% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monster Beverage has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golfgear International and Monster Beverage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golfgear International $510,000.00 46.50 -$300,000.00 N/A N/A Monster Beverage $3.37 billion 8.41 $820.67 million $1.46 35.09

Monster Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Golfgear International.

Profitability

This table compares Golfgear International and Monster Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golfgear International -47.63% -65.89% -22.14% Monster Beverage 25.86% 25.47% 20.53%

Summary

Monster Beverage beats Golfgear International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golfgear International

Matchaah Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes premium better-for-you matcha tea based products under the MATCHAAH brand name. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors. Monster Beverage Corporation sells its products under the Monster Energy, Monster Energy Ultra, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Juice Monster, Übermonster, BU, Mutant Super Soda, Monster Hydro, Espresso Monster, Caffé Monster, Nalu, NOS, Full Throttle, Burn, Mother, Ultra Energy, Play and Power Play(stylized), Relentless, BPM, Gladiator, and Samurai brands. The company was formerly known as Hansen Natural Corporation and changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in January 2012. Monster Beverage Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

