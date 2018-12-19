Head-To-Head Analysis: Tallgrass Energy (TGE) and Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) and Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

This table compares Transportadora de Gas del Sur and Tallgrass Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transportadora de Gas del Sur 21.07% 75.39% 22.68% Tallgrass Energy -11.77% 4.03% 1.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and Tallgrass Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transportadora de Gas del Sur 0 2 0 0 2.00 Tallgrass Energy 0 3 4 0 2.57

Transportadora de Gas del Sur currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.29%. Tallgrass Energy has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.96%. Given Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Transportadora de Gas del Sur is more favorable than Tallgrass Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Tallgrass Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Tallgrass Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tallgrass Energy has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transportadora de Gas del Sur and Tallgrass Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transportadora de Gas del Sur $742.27 million 3.28 $168.71 million $1.07 14.31 Tallgrass Energy $655.90 million 8.90 -$128.72 million $0.76 27.42

Transportadora de Gas del Sur has higher revenue and earnings than Tallgrass Energy. Transportadora de Gas del Sur is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tallgrass Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Transportadora de Gas del Sur pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Tallgrass Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Transportadora de Gas del Sur pays out 67.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tallgrass Energy pays out 268.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2017, it served 6.1 million residential, commercial, industrial, and electric power generation end-users. It also provides operation and maintenance services for the natural gas transportation facilities. The Liquids Production and Commercialization segment produces and commercializes natural gas liquids, such as ethane, LPG, natural gasoline, propane, and butane in Argentina and internationally. The Other Services segment offers midstream services, including natural gas treatment, separation, and removal of impurities from the natural gas stream, as well as natural gas compression. It also provides services related to pipeline and compression plant construction, operation, and maintenance; and generates steam for electricity production. The Telecommunications segment provides telecommunication services for telecommunication operators and corporate customers. Its telecommunication network includes a microwave digital network with synchronous digital hierarchy technology and a dark fiber optic network. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is a subsidiary of Compañía de Inversiones de Energía S.A.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Tallgrass Energy GP, LP and changed its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP in June 2018. Tallgrass Energy, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.