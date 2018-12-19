Head to Head Analysis: WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (WYGPY) and Tetra Tech (TTEK)

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) and Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Tetra Tech pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tetra Tech pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tetra Tech has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR and Tetra Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR $3.75 billion 0.62 $48.22 million N/A N/A Tetra Tech $2.96 billion 1.00 $136.88 million $2.64 20.32

Tetra Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR and Tetra Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR N/A N/A N/A Tetra Tech 4.62% 15.80% 7.44%

Volatility & Risk

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tetra Tech has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR and Tetra Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tetra Tech 0 2 4 0 2.67

Tetra Tech has a consensus target price of $72.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.47%. Given Tetra Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tetra Tech is more favorable than WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Tetra Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Tetra Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tetra Tech beats WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Company Profile

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services. WorleyParsons Limited offers engineering and project management services to full lifecycle asset management in offshore environment; consulting and advisory services to oil and gas field development, production assurance, subsea, and topsides; engineering design and data management systems; and supply chain and logistics management services for small and large projects. It also provides construction management services; and module fabrication and field construction for conventional oil and gas facilities, oil sands and heavy oil facilities, pipeline terminals, pipeline pump and compressor stations, petrochemical plants, and thermal power facilities. In addition, the company offers dimensional control, laser scanning, and lean engineering services; and develops data collation, integrity, and remediation platforms, as well as sensor integration and machine learning, and global marketplace procurement platforms. WorleyParsons Limited was founded in 1971 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services. This segment serves federal, state, and local governments, and development agencies in water resources analysis and water management, environmental monitoring, data analytics, government consulting, waste management, and a range of civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. The CIG segment provides early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, feasibility studies and assessments, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services. This segment serves natural resources, energy, and utilities markets, as well as civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. Tetra Tech, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

