Head-To-Head Comparison: Crimson Wine Group (CWGL) & CARLSBERG AS/S (CABGY)

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) and CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and CARLSBERG AS/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 8.68% 2.90% 2.46% CARLSBERG AS/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CARLSBERG AS/S shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and CARLSBERG AS/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $63.22 million 2.92 $6.18 million N/A N/A CARLSBERG AS/S $9.39 billion 1.38 $191.24 million $0.98 22.18

CARLSBERG AS/S has higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Crimson Wine Group and CARLSBERG AS/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CARLSBERG AS/S 1 1 1 0 2.00

Dividends

CARLSBERG AS/S pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Crimson Wine Group does not pay a dividend. CARLSBERG AS/S pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CARLSBERG AS/S has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crimson Wine Group beats CARLSBERG AS/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally. It exports its products to 35 countries. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was formerly a subsidiary of Leucadia National Corporation.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, FIX ANEY, and Ringnes brand names. Carlsberg A/S also exports its products to approximately 100 countries worldwide. The company was founded in 1847 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.