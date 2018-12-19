Head to Head Comparison: SVB Financial Group (SIVB) vs. Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) and Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. SVB Financial Group does not pay a dividend. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SVB Financial Group and Stock Yards Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 0 2 16 1 2.95 Stock Yards Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $331.78, suggesting a potential upside of 74.95%. Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.45%. Given SVB Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than Stock Yards Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Stock Yards Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 32.44% 18.39% 1.58% Stock Yards Bancorp 27.08% 15.10% 1.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Stock Yards Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group $2.02 billion 4.99 $490.50 million $9.91 19.14 Stock Yards Bancorp $155.97 million 4.34 $38.04 million $1.91 15.58

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Stock Yards Bancorp. Stock Yards Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Stock Yards Bancorp on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides various loan and credit facilities; foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letter of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory service; vineyard development loans; and equity valuation services, as well as invests in debt funds. The company's SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending products. Its SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partners. The company also offers asset and private wealth management, and private equity investment services. It operates through 29 offices in the United States; and offices in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Israel, and India. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It also offers loan and deposit services, cash management services, securities brokerage activities, mortgage origination, and wealth management and trust activities. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust business segment. The Commercial Banking segment provides a full range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses, plus origination of consumer mortgages and investment product sales. The Wealth Management and Trust segment offers investment management, trust and estate administration, and retirement plan services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

