Head-To-Head Contrast: Lennar (LEN) versus MRV ENGENHARIA/S (MRVNY)

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) and MRV ENGENHARIA/S (OTCMKTS:MRVNY) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Lennar pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. MRV ENGENHARIA/S pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share. Lennar pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lennar and MRV ENGENHARIA/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar 0 1 16 0 2.94 MRV ENGENHARIA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lennar currently has a consensus target price of $62.33, indicating a potential upside of 52.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Lennar shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Lennar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lennar and MRV ENGENHARIA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar 6.76% 12.87% 6.10% MRV ENGENHARIA/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lennar and MRV ENGENHARIA/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar $12.65 billion 1.07 $810.48 million $3.81 10.76 MRV ENGENHARIA/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than MRV ENGENHARIA/S.

Summary

Lennar beats MRV ENGENHARIA/S on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. The company primarily sells single-family attached and detached homes in communities targeted to first-time homebuyers, move-up homebuyers, active adult homebuyers, and luxury homebuyers. The company also offers mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as real estate brokerage services. In addition, it is involved in raising, investing, and managing third party capital; and originating and selling into securitizations commercial mortgage loans, as well as investing in real estate related mortgage loans, properties, and related securities. Further, the company sponsors and invests in private equity vehicles; and provides asset management and other services to the vehicles and other third parties. Additionally, it develops, constructs, and manages multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

MRV ENGENHARIA/S Company Profile

MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and sale of own or third-party real estate properties in Brazil. The company is involved in the development, construction, and sale of residential real estate projects; and construction and rental of industrial warehouses, shopping center and strip mall, and offices, as well as development and sale of residential and commercial urban land subdivisions. It also provides technical engineering services related to the functions of the technicians in charge. MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

