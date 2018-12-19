Head-To-Head Review: MSG Networks (MSGN) vs. Liberty Latin America (LILA)

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get MSG Networks alerts:

MSG Networks has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of MSG Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of MSG Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MSG Networks and Liberty Latin America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSG Networks $696.65 million 2.56 $288.86 million $3.81 6.28 Liberty Latin America $3.59 billion 0.82 -$74.17 million ($0.41) -39.79

MSG Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Latin America. Liberty Latin America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSG Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MSG Networks and Liberty Latin America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSG Networks 41.87% -27.90% 22.43% Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MSG Networks and Liberty Latin America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSG Networks 1 2 3 0 2.33 Liberty Latin America 0 3 1 0 2.25

MSG Networks presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.83%. Liberty Latin America has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 57.32%. Given Liberty Latin America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than MSG Networks.

Summary

MSG Networks beats Liberty Latin America on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company and changed its name to MSG Networks Inc. in October 2015. MSG Networks Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in New York, New York.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. It also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. The company provides its services in 18 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the brands of C&W, BTC, Flow, Móvil, VTR, and Liberty. Liberty Latin America Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.