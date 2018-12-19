Head to Head Survey: FuelCell Energy (FCEL) vs. Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OGES)

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

FuelCell Energy has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oakridge Global Energy Solutions has a beta of -2.02, meaning that its share price is 302% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -36.18% -45.52% -12.45% Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $95.67 million 0.50 -$53.90 million ($1.11) -0.46 Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A -$35.39 million N/A N/A

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FuelCell Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FuelCell Energy and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Oakridge Global Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus target price of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 422.88%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than Oakridge Global Energy Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 90.8% of Oakridge Global Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants. It also develops solid oxide fuel cells for adjacent sub-megawatt applications to the markets for megawatt-class SureSource power plants, as well as energy storage applications. The company serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, Canada, and Spain. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

About Oakridge Global Energy Solutions

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc., a development stage company, provides energy storage solutions in the United States. Its principal products include lithium ion large format prismatic cells; small format prismatic cells; and battery modules. The company distributes its products through a business development and preliminary sales team. The company was formerly known as Oak Ridge Energy Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. in November 2014. Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Palm Bay, Florida.

