Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of analysts have commented on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Mizuho upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 48.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 210,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 48.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 33,174 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 47.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 434,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,713,000 after acquiring an additional 139,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEW Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.6% in the second quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 3,595,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,924,000 after acquiring an additional 222,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTA traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. 561,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.22. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.85 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 34.48%. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.07%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

