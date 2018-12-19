Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 269,700 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 1,728.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,700 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $23,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 5.1% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 13.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.31. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.99 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 44.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-acquires-269700-shares-of-canada-goose-holdings-inc-goos.html.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.