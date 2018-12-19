Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $21,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 20.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 137,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 83,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura set a $125.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

Shares of RL stock opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52 week low of $96.70 and a 52 week high of $147.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.10. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

