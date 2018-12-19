Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Brean Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.46. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.56 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner bought 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $150,227.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,756 shares in the company, valued at $991,461.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $90,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,257.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,001 shares of company stock valued at $451,637. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,449,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,465,000 after purchasing an additional 74,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,144,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,003,000 after purchasing an additional 101,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 40,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,816,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 40,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 10.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,540,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 149,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

